Leaders of South Korea, Saudi Arabia Agree to Deepen Cooperation - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Thursday and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, energy and defense, the presidential office said.

The Saudi leader is on a one-day official visit to South Korea for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"He (Yoon) looked forward to the two countries further expanding and developing their investment cooperation in new growth areas, participation in mega projects like Neom, defense industry cooperation, development of hydrogen and other future energy, and cooperation in cultural exchanges and invigorating tourism," the office said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yoon added that Saudi Arabia was a key partner for South Korean economic and energy security and added that Riyadh is Seoul's largest trading partner in the middle East.

In turn, bin Salman noted the great contribution of South Korean companies to the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia; he also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in the fields of energy, defense, infrastructure, and construction.

The two leaders strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile tests and agreed to respond harshly if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear test or other serious provocation, the news agency added.