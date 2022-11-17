UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of South Korea, Saudi Arabia Agree To Deepen Cooperation - Seoul

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Leaders of South Korea, Saudi Arabia Agree to Deepen Cooperation - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Thursday and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, energy and defense, the presidential office said.

The Saudi leader is on a one-day official visit to South Korea for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"He (Yoon) looked forward to the two countries further expanding and developing their investment cooperation in new growth areas, participation in mega projects like Neom, defense industry cooperation, development of hydrogen and other future energy, and cooperation in cultural exchanges and invigorating tourism," the office said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yoon added that Saudi Arabia was a key partner for South Korean economic and energy security and added that Riyadh is Seoul's largest trading partner in the middle East.

In turn, bin Salman noted the great contribution of South Korean companies to the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia; he also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in the fields of energy, defense, infrastructure, and construction.

The two leaders strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile tests and agreed to respond harshly if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear test or other serious provocation, the news agency added.

Related Topics

Nuclear Riyadh Visit Saudi Seoul South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

21 minutes ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

1 hour ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

2 hours ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.