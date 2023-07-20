Open Menu

Leaders Of South Korea, US, Japan To Meet At Biden Residence In August - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Leaders of South Korea, US, Japan to Meet at Biden Residence in August - Reports

SEOUL/TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with US President Joe Biden on August 18 at his country residence in Camp David, Maryland, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The report added that the meeting was proposed by Biden when he met with leaders of Japan and South Korea on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima in May. Initially, the parties were supposed to meet in Washington, but then the venue for the meeting was changed to the country residence of the US president, the news agency noted.

The leaders are expected to discuss security cooperation, including real-time exchange of information on North Korean missiles, cooperation within the Indo-Pacific strategy, economic security and supply chains, the report said.

Later in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that there was no final decision on the timing of the trilateral meeting.

"I am aware of the reports about this. As for the timing of the summit of the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea, this issue is in the process of negotiation," Matsuno told reporters.

Matsuno also noted that the meeting, if it takes place, is important "to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between the three countries in order to maintain international order based on the letter of the law" in response to the recent actions of North Korea.

