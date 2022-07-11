Leaders of Sri Lankan Parties Discuss Formation of New Government - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Leaders of Sri Lanka's political parties are holding a special meeting in the country's parliament on Monday to discuss the political situation and make decisions regarding the formation of a new unity government after the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, media reported on Monday.

On Monday, Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of his intention to step down on July 13. Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of party leaders and parliament to appoint an acting president. Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana was assigned to become the country's interim leader.

The meeting of party leaders chaired by Abeiwardana began at 08:30 GMT, Sri Lankan newspaper Ada Derana reported.

Participants are expected to reach "final agreements" on how long the parliament speaker would be at the helm and how soon a unity government can be formed, according to the report.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by massive protests this past weekend, caused by public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of government's fight against economic crisis. Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding the president's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area. The president was evacuated and, according to media reports, possibly left the country by plane. At least 100 people, including police officers and journalists, were injured as a result of the protests, local health workers said.