Leaders Of Sudan, Ethiopia Agree To Resolve Border Issues Peacefully

Published October 15, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and the country's de-facto leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to resolve border issues peacefully, the office of the Sudanese leader said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and the country's de-facto leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed to resolve border issues peacefully, the office of the Sudanese leader said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a conference on security in Africa, which is being held in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar. The visit of the head of Sudan to Ethiopia takes place a few months after the aggravation of the situation on the Sudanese-Ethiopian border, which led to armed clashes and the death of seven Sudanese soldiers.

"Both sides stressed the need to resolve all border issues peacefully through specialized technical committees," Burhan's office said in a statement.

In addition, Burhan said during the meeting that the countries could agree on technical issues relating to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia began construction of the dam in 2011. According to experts, the project will inevitably lead to water shortages in Sudan and Egypt, located downstream. Since the beginning of construction, the three countries have already held more than a dozen meetings to resolve issues of water distribution and the launch of a new facility.

