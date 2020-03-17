Leaders of Turkey, Germany, France to Have Video Conference on Migration on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a teleconference on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue of migration.

The meeting was originally planned to take place in Istanbul, but that initiative was scrapped amid the unfolding pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to state-run Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The refugee crisis, the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, as well as the relations between Turkey and the European Union, will be among the topics to discuss at the conference.