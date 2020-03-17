UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Of Turkey, Germany, France To Have Video Conference On Migration On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Leaders of Turkey, Germany, France to Have Video Conference on Migration on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a teleconference on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue of migration.

The meeting was originally planned to take place in Istanbul, but that initiative was scrapped amid the unfolding pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to state-run Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The refugee crisis, the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, as well as the relations between Turkey and the European Union, will be among the topics to discuss at the conference.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey German European Union Idlib Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

8 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

9 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.