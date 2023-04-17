UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Turkey, Russia Can Discuss Grain Deal If Necessary - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Leaders of Turkey, Russia Can Discuss Grain Deal if Necessary - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Ankara understands the seriousness of the so-called grain deal and pays attention to it despite the preelection period, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the presidents of Turkey and Russia can discuss the deal if necessary.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the part of the agreement on the grain deal that pertains to the access of Russian food to international markets was not working, describing the agreement's current prospects as "not so good." Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written letters to the grain deal signatory parties to express concerns over recent problems with exports.

"Of course, we understand (the seriousness of the situation) and are in contact with all participants to overcome all problems," the source said, adding that this issue is always on the agenda and "the preelection period does not interfere with this."

According to the source, the presidents of Russia and Turkey often discuss the grain deal and problems around it.

"This is exactly the topic that leaders can talk about if necessary," the source added.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Turkey Ankara Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.