Leaders of Turkey, Russia Can Discuss Grain Deal if Necessary - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Ankara understands the seriousness of the so-called grain deal and pays attention to it despite the preelection period, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the presidents of Turkey and Russia can discuss the deal if necessary.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the part of the agreement on the grain deal that pertains to the access of Russian food to international markets was not working, describing the agreement's current prospects as "not so good." Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written letters to the grain deal signatory parties to express concerns over recent problems with exports.

"Of course, we understand (the seriousness of the situation) and are in contact with all participants to overcome all problems," the source said, adding that this issue is always on the agenda and "the preelection period does not interfere with this."

According to the source, the presidents of Russia and Turkey often discuss the grain deal and problems around it.

"This is exactly the topic that leaders can talk about if necessary," the source added.