ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The leaders of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran may hold a meeting on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus in the near future, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"(Turkish) elections interfered in the negotiation process.

Fifteen days ago, our Foreign Minister (Mevlut Cavusoglu) took part in a meeting in Moscow. The upcoming meetings will continue at the level of deputy ministers. In the short term, after the negotiations mature, a decision will be made and it will be possible to act. There are also issues to be discussed at the level of leaders. I can say that this will be implemented in the near future," Kalin said in an interview with CNN Turk.