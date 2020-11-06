Leaders of Ukraine, France Discuss Situation in Donbas, Push for Normandy Summit

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during which the two agreed that a meeting in the Normandy format - Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine - on settlement in Donbas must take place as soon as possible, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during which the two agreed that a meeting in the Normandy format - Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine - on settlement in Donbas must take place as soon as possible, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Friday.

Zelenskyy said in September that all the leaders of the Normandy quartet have agreed to a summit meeting, which could take place after the second meeting of political advisers. In October, he told the country's parliament that diplomats are working on organizing a summit in Berlin.

"Emmanuel Macron agreed with his Ukrainian counterpart that the leaders of the Normandy format countries should hold talks as soon as possible. He also praised Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace initiatives and Ukraine's efforts on demining and disengagement of troops in Donbas. The French President assured that Ukraine can count on his determination to help end the war," the statement read.

According to the press service, Zelenskyy told Macron about the observance of the ceasefire in Donbas, and also noted that, despite several prisoner swaps, many of the agreements of the Paris summit are not being implemented.