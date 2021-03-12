UrduPoint.com
Leaders Of US, Australia, Japan, India To Hold First Ever Quad Summit On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Leaders of US, Australia, Japan, India to Hold First Ever Quad Summit on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India will hold their first-ever quadrilateral security dialogue in a virtual setting on Friday.

The forum, dubbed Quad or Asian NATO, was established in 2007.

It aims to showcase the allies' readiness to pool together their capabilities and address common challenges, first and foremost their biggest rival China.

Admiral Philip Davidson, the top US military officer in Asia-Pacific, suggested this week that the grouping should seek to grow into something bigger, amid reports that South Korea may be considering joining the club.

