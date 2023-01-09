The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico on Monday condemned "attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power" after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico on Monday condemned "attacks on Brazil's democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power" after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

In a joint statement ahead of summit talks in Mexico City, US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they "stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions." The three leaders said they "support the free will of the people of Brazil" and looked forward to working with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Biden will speak with Lula "at some point in the coming period," though nothing has yet been scheduled, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

He said he was unaware of any direct contact between Washington and Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the US state of Florida last month.

"We have not, as of now, received any official requests from the Brazilian government related to Bolsonaro. Of course, if we did receive such requests, we will treat them the way we always do -- we will treat them seriously," Sullivan said.