Leaders Of US, Japan, South Korea May Meet In Mid-November, Discuss North Korea - Reports

November 04, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan could hold a trilateral summit on the sidelines of one of the international multilateral gatherings in mid-November, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday citing sources in the government.

The meeting between US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol could take place on the sidelines of the summit of the the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which will be held in Cambodia from November 10-13, or during the G20 summit in Indonesia from November 15-16.

According to the news agency, the leaders are planning to discuss defense cooperation between the countries amid recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and exchange their concerns over North Korean missile launches and Pyongyang's possible seventh nuclear test it could conduct in near future.

On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted the 30th launch of missiles this year alone testing one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Yonhap news agency. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.

