BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Presidents of the Visegrad Group from the Czech Republic Poland and Slovakia were sent an invitation from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in November , the presidential press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are talking only about these four leaders ...

because of the special contribution of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to the fall of the wall and to German unity," the press service representative said.

The construction of the Berlin Wall, which stretched 155 kilometers (96.3 miles) and divided the city into East and West, began in 1961 on the territory of the German Democratic Republic.

The wall, a symbol of the Cold War, was demolished on November 9, 1989.