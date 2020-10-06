Leaders of West African ECOWAS Bloc Lift Sanctions Imposed on Mali Over August Mutiny

The heads of member states of the Western African ECOWAS bloc announced on Tuesday the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mali after a military coup in August ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The heads of member states of the Western African ECOWAS bloc announced on Tuesday the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mali after a military coup in August ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his cabinet.

The 15-nation regional bloc, of which Mali is a member, had set condition calling for the formation of the transition government which would rule the country until new elections are held. In September, the military junta responsible for the coup d'etat approved the basic law and road map for the 18-month transitional period, and elected ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as transitional head of state and former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as his Prime Minister.

"Taking into account these significant advances towards constitutional normalization and to support this process, the heads of state and government decide on the lifting of sanctions on Mali. They call on all bilateral and multilateral partners to support Mali," the group said in a communique.

In the statement, the West African leaders also urge the new Malian transitional authorities to expedite action on other conditions and decisions made at the ECOWAS Summit on Malian crisis at the end of August. In particular, the government must grant freedom to all military and civilian officials detained since the coup, and also dissolve the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) created by the rebel group.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a rebellion at an military base near the capital city of Bamako. They detained then-President Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials. After Keita and his government had resigned, the mutineers established the CNSP as the ruling body and launched consultations with the country's political figures and representatives of the civil society to create a road map for democratic rule in Mali. The road map was adopted on September 12.