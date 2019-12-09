The leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will discuss the proposed special status of breakaway Ukrainian provinces at Monday's summit in Paris, a German diplomat said

The so-called "Steinmeier Formula" takes its name from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who suggested holding elections in the eastern provinces under Ukrainian laws and giving them autonomy.

"The Steinmeier Formula outlines the process of enforcing the law on the special status in relation to the regional elections. We managed to put it down on paper. It will be part of the Paris talks," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters.

She admitted that the Ukrainian government and pro-independence rebels in the east "made an arrangement or an agreement on the Steinmeier Formula" but it had not been put in writing. The plan seeks to end almost six years of fighting in Ukraine.