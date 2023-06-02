UrduPoint.com

Leadership Of Kilicdaroglu's Opposition Party Resigns After Turkish Elections - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Leadership of Kilicdaroglu's Opposition Party Resigns After Turkish Elections - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The leadership team of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party has resigned in full after its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu lost presidential runoff, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

All members of the party's central executive committee handed over to Kilicdaroglu their letters of resignation during the first party session after Sunday's runoff, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported.

Kilicdaroglu himself did not resign despite his defeat in the presidential election and his party's failure to secure the majority of seats in the parliament, the report said.

Turkey held both parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.

In the first round, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%. As a result of the runoff on May 28, Erdogan secured victory over Kilicdaroglu.

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party won only 169 out of 600 seats and its allied Good Party won 43 in the parliamentary elections, while the People's Alliance led by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party won 323 seats. Moreover, Kilicdaroglu's party will have to transfer a part of its mandates to its four other allied parties ” the Felicity Party, also known as SAADET, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party, also known as Gelecek.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Democracy Vote Progress Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

30 minutes ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

2 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

2 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

2 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

2 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.