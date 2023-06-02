ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The leadership team of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party has resigned in full after its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu lost presidential runoff, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

All members of the party's central executive committee handed over to Kilicdaroglu their letters of resignation during the first party session after Sunday's runoff, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported.

Kilicdaroglu himself did not resign despite his defeat in the presidential election and his party's failure to secure the majority of seats in the parliament, the report said.

Turkey held both parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.

In the first round, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%. As a result of the runoff on May 28, Erdogan secured victory over Kilicdaroglu.

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party won only 169 out of 600 seats and its allied Good Party won 43 in the parliamentary elections, while the People's Alliance led by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party won 323 seats. Moreover, Kilicdaroglu's party will have to transfer a part of its mandates to its four other allied parties ” the Felicity Party, also known as SAADET, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party, also known as Gelecek.