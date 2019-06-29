UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leadership Of Pro-EU Moldovan Democratic Party Resigns - Former Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:02 PM

Leadership of Pro-EU Moldovan Democratic Party Resigns - Former Prime Minister

Former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said on Saturday after a meeting of the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) council that the leadership of the party had stepped down voluntarily

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said on Saturday after a meeting of the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) council that the leadership of the party had stepped down voluntarily.

On Monday, Vladimir Plahotniuc said that he was leaving the post of chairman of the Democratic Party. Earlier on Saturday, a meeting of the Democratic Party's National Council was held.

"All deputy chairpersons of the Democratic Party resigned, including the secretary general of the party. In this connection, it was decided to convene an extraordinary congress of the DPM on July 27, where a new party leadership would be elected, and a new party program would be approved," Filip said.

According to Filip, the Democratic Party cannot continue to work in the current situation, it needs to go through a transformation. He noted that the Democrats do not refuse the positions of members of parliament.

"We expect a period of serious work, I am sure that after the congress everyone will be able to make sure that the DPM is a party positioned toward European integration," he added.

Earlier in June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis, triggered by February's parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc. ACUM co-chair Maia Sandu was elected as prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily suspend powers of President Igor Dodon in favor of Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, as an attempt to usurp power in the country. The DPM government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vladimir Putin Moldova February June July Democrats Congress Post All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

About 18,000 Public School Teachers in Punjab to r ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani expats asked to take advantage of Assets ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Hopes Abe to Attend Eastern Economic Forum i ..

6 minutes ago

UNICEF chief warns against misinformation on vacci ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Say Peace Deal Possible Within Two Months

6 minutes ago

Sindh Agriculture Minister inaugurates 2-day Mango ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.