Leadership of Pro-EU Moldovan Democratic Party Resigns - Former Prime Minister

Former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said on Saturday after a meeting of the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) council that the leadership of the party had stepped down voluntarily

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said on Saturday after a meeting of the pro-EU Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) council that the leadership of the party had stepped down voluntarily.

On Monday, Vladimir Plahotniuc said that he was leaving the post of chairman of the Democratic Party. Earlier on Saturday, a meeting of the Democratic Party's National Council was held.

"All deputy chairpersons of the Democratic Party resigned, including the secretary general of the party. In this connection, it was decided to convene an extraordinary congress of the DPM on July 27, where a new party leadership would be elected, and a new party program would be approved," Filip said.

According to Filip, the Democratic Party cannot continue to work in the current situation, it needs to go through a transformation. He noted that the Democrats do not refuse the positions of members of parliament.

"We expect a period of serious work, I am sure that after the congress everyone will be able to make sure that the DPM is a party positioned toward European integration," he added.

Earlier in June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis, triggered by February's parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc. ACUM co-chair Maia Sandu was elected as prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily suspend powers of President Igor Dodon in favor of Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, as an attempt to usurp power in the country. The DPM government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.