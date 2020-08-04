UrduPoint.com
Leadership Of Serbia, Serbs In Bosnia Commemorate Victims Of Croatia's Operation Storm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

The leadership of Serbia, Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Serbian Orthodox Church, are holding commemorative events on the 25th anniversary of Operation Storm by Croatia, which left about 2,000 Serbs killed and over 200,000 expelled from Croatia

Commemorative events will take place later on Tuesday on the bridge over the Sava River, through which columns of refugees from Croatia entered Serbia in 1995 through Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, in the presence of Serbian Patriarch Irinej, are expected to unveil a memorial plaque on the bridge to commemorate the events.

In 1991, the Republic of Serbian Krajina (RSK), an unrecognized entity made up of ethnic Serbs, was proclaimed in eastern Croatia during the country's war of independence.

On August 4, 1995, the Croatian armed forces launched Operation Storm against ethnic Serbs, which resulted in the elimination of the RSK, as well as the Autonomous Province of Western Bosnia. According to various estimates, from 214 to 1,192 civilians were killed or went missing. Belgrade called the operation the biggest ethnic cleansing since 1945.

