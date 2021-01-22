UrduPoint.com
Leadership Of Voice Of America Ousted Immediately After Biden's Inauguration - Reports

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Leadership of Voice of America Ousted Immediately After Biden's Inauguration - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Hours after the inauguration of new US President Joe Biden, the director and the deputy director of the Voice of America (VOA) broadcaster have been removed, media reported.

Soon after the swear-in ceremony, Biden's administration ousted Michael Pack, the head of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) that oversees VOA and four other networks.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, the stepdown of Pack was followed by the removal of the two senior managers of VOA: Director Robert Reilly and Deputy Director Elizabeth Robbins.

Both of them were appointed by Pack last month.

Newly appointed USAGM head Kelu Chao, who had been working at VOA for about 40 years, promoted longtime VOA journalist Yolanda Lopez to acting director.

The reshuffle is reportedly in line with the belief of critics of former US President Donald Trump, who voiced fears that the latter tried to use VOA and its sister agencies to promote his policies and views.

