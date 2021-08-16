UrduPoint.com

'Leadership Was Missing' In Afghan Government: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

'Leadership was missing' in Afghan government: Pentagon

The rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military to the Taliban was due to the lack of leadership, despite years of aid and training by the United States, the Pentagon said Monday

"You can resource, you can train, you can support, you can advise, you can assist. You cannot buy will, you cannot purchase leadership, and leadership was missing," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

