Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The campaign manager of Belarus's leading opposition candidate was briefly detained on Thursday, just days before the vote, her office said.

A spokeswoman for presidential hopeful Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP that Maria Moroz was detained by the interior ministry after visiting the Lithuanian embassy in Minsk, then quickly announced she had been freed.

The ministry told AFP that Moroz had been "invited for a conversation" and denied she had been arrested.