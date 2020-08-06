UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Belarus Opposition Candidate's Campaign Manager Briefly Detained

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

Leading Belarus opposition candidate's campaign manager briefly detained

The campaign manager of Belarus's leading opposition candidate was briefly detained on Thursday, just days before the vote, her office said

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The campaign manager of Belarus's leading opposition candidate was briefly detained on Thursday, just days before the vote, her office said.

A spokeswoman for presidential hopeful Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP that Maria Moroz was detained by the interior ministry after visiting the Lithuanian embassy in Minsk, then quickly announced she had been freed.

The ministry told AFP that Moroz had been "invited for a conversation" and denied she had been arrested.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Vote Minsk Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

30 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

31 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

39 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

49 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.