MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Three leading energy companies have launched an initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the industrial facilities located in the Humber estuary, creating the first major carbon-neutral industrial cluster in the United Kingdom.

The Humber region is one of the country's key industrial zones, contributing billions to the United Kingdom's economy. This, however, makes it one of the leading UK sources of carbon emissions.

"Leading energy companies Drax Group, Equinor and National Grid Ventures are spearheading the ZERO CARBON HUMBER campaign with the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership and CATCH, a trade body for industrials in the region. The campaign responds to the Government's world-leading ambition to establish the first 'net zero' carbon industrial cluster in the UK by 2040," the consortium said in a statement, published on the campaign's website.

The energy giants have also called on other companies to join their initiative and "help develop a blueprint for the new carbon capture and hydrogen infrastructure needed to transform the region's economy."

In recent years, the United Kingdom has been trying to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint without sacrificing its heavy and energy industries, which provide employment to many people. Some have been advocating for various methods of absorbing and storing carbon emissions, which applicability is currently being tested in places like the Humber.