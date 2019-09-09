UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Energy Firms Launch Campaign To Create UK's First 'Net Zero' Carbon Cluster

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Leading Energy Firms Launch Campaign to Create UK's First 'Net Zero' Carbon Cluster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Three leading energy companies have launched an initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the industrial facilities located in the Humber estuary, creating the first major carbon-neutral industrial cluster in the United Kingdom.

The Humber region is one of the country's key industrial zones, contributing billions to the United Kingdom's economy. This, however, makes it one of the leading UK sources of carbon emissions.

"Leading energy companies Drax Group, Equinor and National Grid Ventures are spearheading the ZERO CARBON HUMBER campaign with the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership and CATCH, a trade body for industrials in the region. The campaign responds to the Government's world-leading ambition to establish the first 'net zero' carbon industrial cluster in the UK by 2040," the consortium said in a statement, published on the campaign's website.

The energy giants have also called on other companies to join their initiative and "help develop a blueprint for the new carbon capture and hydrogen infrastructure needed to transform the region's economy."

In recent years, the United Kingdom has been trying to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint without sacrificing its heavy and energy industries, which provide employment to many people. Some have been advocating for various methods of absorbing and storing carbon emissions, which applicability is currently being tested in places like the Humber.

Related Topics

UK Enterprise United Kingdom Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

46 minutes ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

2 hours ago

Grand Energy Transition needs knowledge-based, tec ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.