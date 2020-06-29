Leading French, Indian Diplomats Review Progress of Cooperation - New Delhi

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the secretary-general of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre have held bilateral talks to review the progress of the ongoing cooperation between Paris and New Delhi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the secretary-general of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre have held bilateral talks to review the progress of the ongoing cooperation between Paris and New Delhi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"India - France Foreign Secretary level consultations were held today through video conference. Foreign Secretary of India Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Mr. Francois Delattre, reviewed the progress of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, and on the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a press release.

During the talks, Shringla welcomed France's joining of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the ministry said. France became the newest member of the coalition in early June.

The French side also expressed its approval of India's election to the United Nations Security Council, according to the press release.

India, along with Mexico, Norway, and Ireland, were elected to the Security Council on June 17. They will serve in the council as non-permanent members for two years, starting from January 1.