Leading French Left-winger Glucksmann Backs New Left Alliance

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Leading French left-winger Glucksmann backs new left alliance

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Leading left-wing French politician Raphael Glucksmann on Friday threw his weight behind a new coalition of the left in the run-up to historic elections, while far-right powerhouse Marine Le Pen pledged a "national unity government" if her party wins the snap polls.

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday stunned France by calling snap legislative elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7, after Le Pen's far-right National Rally scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance in last week's European elections.

After four days of intense negotiations, left-wing leaders including the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), the Socialist, Communist and Green parties said they had agreed -- despite long-running policy differences -- on an election alliance called the New Popular Front.

