Leading French Scientist Exults Over Discovery Of Napoleonic General's Remains

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Catherine Brechignac, the honorary perpetual secretary at the French Academy of Sciences, said Friday that finding the remains belonging to Napoleon's favorite general gave her "a special feeling."

The skeleton of Charles-Etienne Gudin was found during the summer in the western Russian city of Smolensk, where the general was known to have died during the 1812 invasion of Russia.

"What is really important and gives me a special feeling is the unearthing in Smolensk of the remains belonging to French General Charles-Etienne Gudin, who died during the Napoleonic campaign," she said at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia would hand the remains over to France if a request was made.

Gudin was a close friend of Napoleon. The 44-year-old general was hit by a cannonball that blew off one of his legs and shattered the other during the Battle of Valutino. He was taken to Smolensk and Napoleon stayed at his bedside until he died days later from gangrene.

A one-legged skeleton matching Gudin's age and DNA was found in a wooden coffin in a park by a team of Russian and French archeologists. They reportedly used the memoirs of another French general who helped bury Gudin and described the location.

