Leading Hamas Official In Russia For Talks On Gaza War: Official Tells AFP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Hamas delegation led by a top official in the movement arrived in Russia's Moscow on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and efforts to halt it, an official with the group told AFP
The delegation, led by Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk, was set to meet with Russian authorities to discuss "ways to stop the aggression and war on Gaza and the region", the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Abu Marzuk is a senior member of Hamas's political bureau based in Qatar and has been considered to have a pragmatic approach to negotiations to end the war, including backing a long-term ceasefire with Israel.
