Open Menu

Leading Hamas Official In Russia For Talks On Gaza War: Official Tells AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP

Hamas delegation led by a top official in the movement arrived in Russia's Moscow on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and efforts to halt it, an official with the group told AFP

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A Hamas delegation led by a top official in the movement arrived in Russia's Moscow on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and efforts to halt it, an official with the group told AFP.

The delegation, led by Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk, was set to meet with Russian authorities to discuss "ways to stop the aggression and war on Gaza and the region", the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Abu Marzuk is a senior member of Hamas's political bureau based in Qatar and has been considered to have a pragmatic approach to negotiations to end the war, including backing a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia Gaza Qatar Top

Recent Stories

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets ro ..

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

1 minute ago
 Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half poin ..

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point

1 minute ago
 AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  ..

AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  to expose Indian brutalities i ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..

4 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP A ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: poli ..

Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: police

4 minutes ago
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constit ..

SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench

10 minutes ago
 Kisan card active in district

Kisan card active in district

10 minutes ago
 'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace g ..

'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant

10 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories

Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories

11 minutes ago
 PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM ..

PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets Christian delegation

Commissioner meets Christian delegation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World