Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:52 PM

Leading Italian Public Health Official Says COVID-19 Infection Rate Dropping - Reports

A leading Italian public health official has told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the COVID-19 infection rate in the country is continuing to decline, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A leading Italian public health official has told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the COVID-19 infection rate in the country is continuing to decline, national media reported.

Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Superior Health Institute (ISS), told reporters that the coronavirus disease R0 contagion rate has dropped below zero in all regions, which indicates that the number of active cases is decreasing, the ANSA news agency reported.

"The curve of the COVID-19 epidemic continues substantially to decline with the number of people with symptoms and the number of cases in all of the regions," Brusaferro said, as quoted by the agency.

The public health official also said that only 74 localities in seven regions were still designated as "red zones" with a high rate of infection, according to the agency.

Brusaferro urged caution as Italy looks to begin easing a nationwide lockdown on May 4, saying that the number of confirmed cases by the government was, as quoted by the agency, "only the tip of the iceberg." He also added that Italy has not yet reached herd immunity as not enough of the population have antibodies to the strain of coronavirus.

Italian health officials reported a further 2,086 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 203,591. On the same day, 2,311 individuals were discharged after contracting the disease as the number of active cases continues to decline.

In total, 27,682 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy. The death toll rose by 323 on Wednesday, a drop in the daily increase after 382 deaths were reported by health officials a day before.

