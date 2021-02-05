UrduPoint.com
Leading Network Operators In Myanmar Restrict Access To Twitter - Monitoring Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Leading Network Operators in Myanmar Restrict Access to Twitter - Monitoring Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Myanmar has restricted the operation of Twitter on a number of leading national network operators, NetBlocks, a non-governmental organization that tracks internet shutdowns, reported on Friday.

The move follows the restriction of Facebook ” the country's most popular social media platform ” on many major internet services providers (ISP) on Thursday. According to NetBlocks, this was supposedly due to the situation in the country and restrictions introduced by Myanmar's military who took control of the country earlier this week.

"Network data confirm the restriction of Twitter on Myanmar's leading network operators as of 10:00 p.

m local time [15:30 GMT], Friday 5 February," the agency said in a statement.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counsellor San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory, reversing the democratic transition underway in the country since 2011 after over five decades of military rule.

According to reports, the Myanmar police have filed charges against the state counsellor and President U Win Myint and remanded them in custody until February 15.

