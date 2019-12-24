UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

Leading Nissan Executive Quits After Just 1 Month in Latest Blow for Carmaker - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A newly-appointed top executive of Japan's Nissan carmaker has quit the company after just one month in his role, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, as the beleaguered firm's struggles to rebuild its reputation continue after the scandal surrounding former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

According to the Kyodo news agency, which cited a source close to the matter, Jun Seki, who assumed the position of vice-chief operating officer on December 1, has quit Nissan in order to take up a role at Nidec Corporation, a Japanese electric motor manufacturer, in February.

He is believed to have disagreed strongly with other executives over Nissan's relationship with the company's largest shareholder, French carmaker Renault.

Seki's role in Nissan was to help lead the company's resurgence following the November 2018 arrest of Ghosn, the automotive alliance's former chairman, the agency stated.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen, the agency reported in October. He will stand trial in Japan next year.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance was first created in 1999, after the French carmaker purchased shares in Nissan. The alliance rebranded itself as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in September 2017, following Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake in Mitsubishi in 2016.

