Leading Opposition Parties in Montenegro Sign Cooperation Agreement Following Elections

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Leaders of three leading opposition parties in Montenegro For the Future of Montenegro's Zdravko Krivokapic, Peace is Our Nation's Aleksa Becic and Black on White's Dritan Abazovic on Wednesday agreed upon cooperating in the future governing of the country following the results of the parliamentary elections.

The August 30 parliamentary elections in Montenegro saw a bloc of the three opposition parties win a historic combined majority of 41 seats in the 81-seat legislature. The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic only gained 30 seats.

"First of all, the new democratic government in Montenegro will responsibly implement and comply with all its international obligations, strengthen cooperation with NATO, and implement in an expedite, full and consistent way all reforms necessary for full membership of Montenegro in the EU," Krivokapic said following the agreement's signature, as broadcast on his party's Facebook.

The parties also agreed to carry out a complete depoliticization of key authorities "for the sake of ensuring an uncompromising fight against crime and corruption," as well as to fully comply with the constitution and not support any initiatives to change the country's flag, emblem and anthem.

In addition, the new government will not withdraw its recognition of Kosovo's independence, the politician noted.

Meanwhile, Abazovic said that the coalition would attempt to formalize the parliamentary majority within the legal time frame until September 30.