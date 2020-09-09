UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Opposition Parties In Montenegro Sign Cooperation Agreement Following Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Leading Opposition Parties in Montenegro Sign Cooperation Agreement Following Elections

Leaders of three leading opposition parties in Montenegro For the Future of Montenegro's Zdravko Krivokapic, Peace is Our Nation's Aleksa Becic and Black on White's Dritan Abazovic on Wednesday agreed upon cooperating in the future governing of the country following the results of the parliamentary elections

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Leaders of three leading opposition parties in Montenegro For the Future of Montenegro's Zdravko Krivokapic, Peace is Our Nation's Aleksa Becic and Black on White's Dritan Abazovic on Wednesday agreed upon cooperating in the future governing of the country following the results of the parliamentary elections.

The August 30 parliamentary elections in Montenegro saw a bloc of the three opposition parties win a historic combined majority of 41 seats in the 81-seat legislature. The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic only gained 30 seats.

"First of all, the new democratic government in Montenegro will responsibly implement and comply with all its international obligations, strengthen cooperation with NATO, and implement in an expedite, full and consistent way all reforms necessary for full membership of Montenegro in the EU," Krivokapic said following the agreement's signature, as broadcast on his party's Facebook.

The parties also agreed to carry out a complete depoliticization of key authorities "for the sake of ensuring an uncompromising fight against crime and corruption," as well as to fully comply with the constitution and not support any initiatives to change the country's flag, emblem and anthem.

In addition, the new government will not withdraw its recognition of Kosovo's independence, the politician noted.

Meanwhile, Abazovic said that the coalition would attempt to formalize the parliamentary majority within the legal time frame until September 30.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Facebook Independence August September All Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

PNAC, FPCCI organizes awareness seminar on Halal a ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army shoots down 11th Indian spying quadc ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam favoured extending equal representat ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Managed to Get Foreign Banks to Seize $350M ..

2 minutes ago

ECHR Registers 10 Complaints in Case of Armenia's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.