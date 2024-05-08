Leading Pakistani media group publishes 60th episode of BRI column

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) On the occasion of the publication of the 60th episode of BRI Column by one of Pakistan's leading media group, congratulatory and appreciation messages from bilateral dignitaries have been published.

The felicitation comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, and Consuls General of China in Lahore & Karachi Zhao

Shiren and Yang Yundong.

"I am glad to hear that the 60th episode of the Belt and Road Initiative Column will be published on the Nawa-i-Waqt," Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan wrote in his congratulatory message.

It was further introduced in the message that more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have signed more than 200 BRl cooperation documents, creating more than 3000 cooperation projects and attracting nearly 1 trillion US Dollars of investment. The BRl has truly become the world's broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation, the message read.

In particular, it was mentioned that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has now become the earliest, broadest and most effective all-element cooperation project under the BRl, and has become a vivid interpretation of the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan. Over the past 11 years, CPEC has brought a total of US $25.4 billion in direct investment, 236000 jobs, 510km of highways, more than 8000 megawatts of electricity and 886km of core transmission network, generating a strong impetus to Pakistan's economic and social development, and bringing real benefits to the local people, it was stressed by the Ambassador.

Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China in Lahore, said in his message : "lt is foreseeable that the next phase of the Belt and Road development will be more open, inclusive and collaborative and more focused on digital, innovative and green development to promote the modernization of the world.

Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi wrote, over the past 11 years, with efforts from all parties, Belt and Road cooperation has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. From 2013 to 2022, the total import and export volume between China and the countries involved in the BRl accumulated to $19.1 trillion USD, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4%. Bilateral investment stood at $380 billion USD, that exceeded Chinese outbound direct investment surpassing $240 billion USD.

According to Chief Operating Officer of Nawa-e-Waqt Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, the group is publishing research based articles in Sunday magazine on the first Sunday of every month under the title From Silk Road and Belt & Road to CPEC. The 60th episode marks the completion of five years continuous work.

Special Correspondent of the media group told China Economic Net the BRI Column will continue as BRI construction progresses. The BRI corridors have been expanded to the digital area. It is a revolution that connects global regions, he said.