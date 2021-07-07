Leading Palestinian figure Ahmad Jibril dead: faction

Ahmad Jibril, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, died Wednesday in the Syrian capital aged 83, Syrian media quoted his PFLP-GC group as saying

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ahmad Jibril, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, died Wednesday in the Syrian capital aged 83, Syrian media quoted his PFLP-GC group as saying.

Two of his friends told AFP he had died of an illness in a Damascus hospital.