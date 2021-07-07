Leading Palestinian Figure Ahmad Jibril Dead: Faction
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:19 PM
Ahmad Jibril, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, died Wednesday in the Syrian capital aged 83, Syrian media quoted his PFLP-GC group as saying
Two of his friends told AFP he had died of an illness in a Damascus hospital.