Leading S. Korean, Chinese Diplomats Hold Talks Ahead of ASEAN Summits - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) South Korea's deputy foreign minister, Kim Gunn, has held a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui on Monday ahead of two key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits, the South Korean official news agency Yonhap reports.

According to the agency, the two ministers discussed the agendas of the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit, which are both scheduled to be held later this week.

During the talks, Kim said expanding cooperation in the public health and medicine sectors would be vital in aiding the region's economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.

The 37th ASEAN Summit, and other related meetings, are scheduled to run from Wednesday through Sunday. Vietnam, the host of the proceedings, has decided to run events via videoconference amid the ongoing epidemiological crisis.