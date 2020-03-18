UrduPoint.com
Leading UK COVID-19 Expert Begins Self-Isolation In London After Reporting Symptoms

Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) One of the United Kingdom's most prominent experts on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, has entered self-isolation on Wednesday after developing symptoms of the disease.

"Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am [04:00 GMT] today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

Ferguson was one of the authors of a crucial document produced by academics at Imperial College London that reportedly led to the UK government introducing more stringent social distancing measures on Monday to curb the spread of the disease. The UK government has now advised against all foreign travel for 30 days and against all large public gatherings.

The report estimated that roughly 260,000 people in the United Kingdom and up to 1.

2 million people in the United States could die from the coronavirus disease if governments in both countries did not take more drastic measures.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ferguson told BBC Radio 4's Today program that he had been in countless meetings with leading officials in the weeks before symptoms developing.

"I've been in so many meetings in the last few weeks and a number of my colleagues from other universities who've been advising government in those meetings have also developed symptoms," he said.

As of 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country since the start of the outbreak, an increase of 407 in the preceding 24 hours. NHS England confirmed 14 more deaths earlier in the day, raising the overall death toll in the UK to 71.

