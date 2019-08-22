Leading UK Health Organizations Warn Johnson No-Deal Brexit May Harm Patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Leading UK health organizations sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday warning him about a possible impact of a no-deal Brexit on the wellbeing of their patients.

"If not properly planned for, even the smallest of problems could have huge consequences for the lives and wellbeing of millions of people and our economy," it reads.

The letter, published by the Royal College of Physicians and co-signed by 16 other health organizations, urged Johnson to put the secretary of state for health on his "EU exit strategy" committee.

It stressed that the implications of a chaotic exit for the National Health Service "must be considered at the highest levels of your government's decision making.

"

So far clinicians have been unable to reassure their patients that their health will not be negatively affected by the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union on October 31, the health leaders said.

They also warned that delays on the borders in the event of an abrupt exit could exacerbate the existing shortages of medical supplies. Even a "moderate" flu season, they said, would put significant pressure on the heath system.