Leading UK Medical Body Calls England's Previous Tiered COVID-19 Alert System 'Inadequate'

Wed 18th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) England's previous three-tiered COVID-19 alert level system, which was scrapped temporarily when the country went into a full lockdown on November 5, was "inadequate" and failed to contain the spread of the disease, the British Medical Association (BMA) said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the three-tiered system in October as part of efforts to avoid a national lockdown. The framework saw tougher social distancing measures enforced in areas with a high transmission rate, and Johnson has pledged to reintroduce the system when England exits nationwide lockdown measures on December 2.

"However, the previous tiered system was inadequate and inconsistent in the way it was applied and did not contain spread of the virus," the BMA said in the report.

The association published its blueprint for exiting the lockdown and called on the government to introduce consistent "triggers" that will be used to either tighten or ease social distancing measures in a specific area.

The BMA also recommends restricting non-essential travel between areas of low prevalence and high prevalence.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Care registered 20,051 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom over the preceding 24 hours. The number of new cases reported daily has fallen consistently since the 33,470 new positive tests registered this past Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.4 million cases of the disease have been recorded in the United Kingdom, and the number of fatalities in the country that have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate currently stands at 63,873.

