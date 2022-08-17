UrduPoint.com

Leading US Abortion Rights Group To Spend Record $50Mln In Midterm Elections - Statement

Published August 17, 2022

Leading US Abortion Rights Group to Spend Record $50Mln in Midterm Elections - Statement

Planned Parenthood on Wednesday said it will invest $50 million to elect candidates that support abortion rights during the midterm elections with a focus on states that could ban the practice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Planned Parenthood on Wednesday said it will invest $50 million to elect candidates that support abortion rights during the midterm elections with a focus on states that could ban the practice.

"Today, Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations launched the 2022 electoral program 'Take Control,' which represents the groups' largest ever investment in an electoral cycle," the group said in a press release. "The $50 million program will help elect champions for sexual and reproductive health care and rights, including abortion, up and down the ballot and all across the country. The strategic investments will focus on states positioned to either ban or expand access to sexual and reproductive health care.

"

The program comes after the US Supreme Court in June overturned Roe vs. Wade, which sent abortion policy decisions to the states. On August 6, Indiana became the first state to ban abortion just days after Kansans in a referendum voted against such a restriction.

The Planned Parenthood campaign will reach up to 6 million voters through volunteers, paid canvassing, and phone banking, along with mail, tv, and digital advertising, the release said.

The group will initially invest in nine states while running robust electoral campaigns in four others, according to the release.

