Leading US Democratic Senators Tell Trump Russia Must Not Be Readmitted To G7

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Leading US Democratic Senators Tell Trump Russia Must Not Be Readmitted to G7

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Four top Democratic senators on Tuesday told US President Donald Trump that Russia must not be allowed to rejoin the Group of Seven (G7) because of Moscow's actions since 2014.

During the G7 summit in France earlier this week Trump suggested that Russia be readmitted to the format. The United States will host the next G7 gathering possibly at Trump's resort in Miami, Florida.

"We write to express our strong opposition to the readmission of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian Federation to the Group of 7 (G7) industrialized democracies," the lawmakers said in a letter to Trump. "Under no circumstances should President Putin be invited to participate in the G7 until the Russian government undertakes demonstrable actions to show its willingness to behave responsibly both domestically and abroad."

The letter was signed by US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez along with Senators Jack Reed and Mark Warner.

In the letter, the senators said that since being expelled from the G7 in 2014 Russia has violated international laws by meddling in US elections and interfering in Ukraine, among other allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia views as useful any form of dialogue with the G7 nations. Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One that Moscow prefers the G20 format and that Putin will not pursue rejoining simply for the sake of restarting the G8.

The Group of Eight was established in 1997 but then became the Group of Seven in 2014 after Russia's membership was suspended over disagreements regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine that year.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in US elections or meddling in Ukraine's domestic affairs.

