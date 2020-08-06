Leading US Disease Expert Fauci Says He, Family Face Death Threats Over COVID-19 Advice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Anger over COVID-19 advice has forced National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and his family to dodge death threats with security guards and cope with unwanted harassment, Fauci told CNN on Wednesday.

"Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security us just amazing," Fauci said. "I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles, are so set against it and don't like what you and I say, namely in the world of science, that they actually threaten you.

"

Fauci spoke during an interview with CNN's Sanjay Gupta at a forum sponsored by Harvard University.

Fauci speculated that his explanations of coronavirus science and steps needed control the pandemic likely upset those who are inclined to push back against authority and apply that same skepticism to science.