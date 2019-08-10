UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

League Of Arab State Urges Yemeni Conflicting Parties To Stop Hostilities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

League of Arab State Urges Yemeni Conflicting Parties to Stop Hostilities

The League of Arab States (LAS) urged on Saturday the warring parties in Yemen's Aden to "show wisdom" and end the clashes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The League of Arab States (LAS) urged on Saturday the warring parties in Yemen's Aden to "show wisdom" and end the clashes.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. However, this week, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with pro-government forces in the city of Aden.

"The League calls on the parties to the conflict in Aden to end the conflict and engage in a responsible dialogue to resolve the differences," the statement said.

It also all Yemenis to be wise, putting the interests of the Yemeni state above any narrow considerations in order to maintain the security and unity of the country.

The ongoing escalation of the conflict left dozens killed and injured in three days. Moreover, media outlets point to the possibility of a new front opening in Yemen's civil war. Additionally, the conflict in Aden has prompted concerns that it might provoke a row within the Saudi-led coalition supporting the government in its fight against the Houthis, since the separatists are believed to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, one of the coalition members.

Related Topics

Injured Yemen Aden United Arab Emirates 2015 Media All Government Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid A ..

9 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 finalizes emergency plan for Eidul Azh ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President urges European states to help resolv ..

22 minutes ago

There are reports of acute shortage of food and me ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission,NCT discuss health is ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders strict action against overch ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.