League of Arab State Urges Yemeni Conflicting Parties to Stop Hostilities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The League of Arab States (LAS) urged on Saturday the warring parties in Yemen's Aden to "show wisdom" and end the clashes.

The Yemeni conflict between the government and the rebel Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. However, this week, separatists supporting the Southern Transitional Council engaged in clashes with pro-government forces in the city of Aden.

"The League calls on the parties to the conflict in Aden to end the conflict and engage in a responsible dialogue to resolve the differences," the statement said.

It also all Yemenis to be wise, putting the interests of the Yemeni state above any narrow considerations in order to maintain the security and unity of the country.

The ongoing escalation of the conflict left dozens killed and injured in three days. Moreover, media outlets point to the possibility of a new front opening in Yemen's civil war. Additionally, the conflict in Aden has prompted concerns that it might provoke a row within the Saudi-led coalition supporting the government in its fight against the Houthis, since the separatists are believed to be backed by the United Arab Emirates, one of the coalition members.