League Of Arab States May Decide On Syria's Return To Organization On May 7 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

The decision on Syria's readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS) may be made at an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the organization's member states on May 7, Jamal Rushdie, a spokesman for the LAS secretary general, told Sputnik

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The decision on Syria's readmission to the League of Arab States (LAS) may be made at an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the organization's member states on May 7, Jamal Rushdie, a spokesman for the LAS secretary general, told Sputnik.

"The decision (on Syria's readmission to the LAS) may be made. This matter is under consideration. The decision may be made tomorrow ... all members (of the organization) will be taking part in the ministerial meeting," Rushdie said, when asked if the meeting might decide on the restoration of Syria's membership.

On Friday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told CNN that there were enough votes among Arab League members to bring Syria back into the organization.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

