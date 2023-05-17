The contact group of the League of Arab States (LAS), including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, hopes to achieve a political settlement to the conflict in Sudan, LAS Deputy Secretary General Khalid Al-Manzalawi told Sputnik

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The contact group of the League of Arab States (LAS), including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, hopes to achieve a political settlement to the conflict in Sudan, LAS Deputy Secretary General Khalid Al-Manzalawi told Sputnik.

The decision on the creation of the contact group, which includes the LAS Secretary General as well as the Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers, was approved at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the organization.

"As you know, Saudi Arabia played a big role in reaching an agreement on the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid. This is the first step in any difficult negotiations. We expect that the Arab League, and Saudi Arabia, together with Egypt, will play a big role in resolving the conflict," he said.

On Wednesday, Jeddah is hosting a foreign ministers' meeting in preparation of the LAS summit. For the first time in 11 years, a Syrian delegation is taking part in the session.

The LAS summit itself will take place on May 19.

Last week, the Sudanese military and its rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group for the first time signed an agreement, in which they committed to doing everything possible to avoid injuring civilians, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, over 820 people have died in clashes in Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors Union said.