Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Leak Of Pentagon's Classified Papers May Jeopardize Ukrainian Military - US Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Leak of Pentagon's Classified Papers May Jeopardize Ukrainian Military - US Congressman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The recent leak of highly classified US Department of Defense documents may cost Ukraine "bad outcomes" on the battlefield, Jim Himes, member of the US House Intelligence Committee, has said.

"Anything that points to sources and methods carries the very real risk that those sources and methods go away," Himes was quoted as saying by CNN, adding that "that can mean people being killed, that can mean technologies being shut down. And that translates into bad outcomes on the battlefield."

Himes said that he had not been briefed on the documents and could not confirm their authenticity, CNN reported, adding that other US officials, however, had told the broadcaster that the documents were authentic.

The so-called Five Eyes intelligence partnership, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, "might think twice about sharing their most sensitive intelligence" because of the leak, the congressman added.

The Pentagon will also take measures to strengthen control over highly classified documents, the report said.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.

The leaked package has also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, such as South Korea, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine China Canada Pentagon United Kingdom South Korea United States Middle East May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

22 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

22 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

23 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.