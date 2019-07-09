Leaked Cables From UK Ambassador to US Are Story Between London and Washington - Peskov

The leaked secret cables from the UK ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, are a story between Washington and London, let them address it themselves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

CNN earlier reported citing a UK government official that Darroch, in his diplomatic cables sent to London, described US President Donald Trump as "inept" and "incompetent." UK media reported Darroch used briefing notes and secret cables to tell the UK government Trump's career could "end in disgrace." Later Trump said Darroch "has not served the UK well."

"This is a story between Washington and London, and let these two capitals deal with it. This is not our story," Peskov told reporters.