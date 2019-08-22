UrduPoint.com
Leaked Disastrous No-Deal Forecast Continuation Of 'Project Fear' - UKIP Leader

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Leaked Disastrous No-Deal Forecast Continuation of 'Project Fear' - UKIP Leader

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) A recently leaked disastrous forecast for a no-deal scenario is a continuation of the "Project Fear" a term often used to describe pessimistic Brexit prognoses, Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

A government document leaked on Sunday suggested that a no-deal exit would impact supply of medicines and certain types of fresh food. The fuel industry might suffer and transport across the Channel could be disrupted. In addition, there could be protests and counter-protests in the country.

"I think it's clear it's a continuation of project fear," Braine said.

He characterized the leaked prognosis as "unrealistic" and "pessimistic."

"And I don't think that Brexit should be looked at as an impending disaster. We need to look at it as a great opportunity for this country and behave accordingly," Braine said.

The UKIP reached prominence in the runup to the 2016 Brexit referendum as the party was promoting the UK withdrawal from the European Union.

