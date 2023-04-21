UrduPoint.com

Leaked Docs Show Ukraine Planned Attacks On Russian Forces In Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Leaked Docs Show Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Forces in Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukraine's military developed plans to conduct strikes on Russian forces in Syria with Kurdish assistance before being halted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked top-secret US intelligence documents.

Using information gathered in January, the leaked documents provide details on how attacks on Russian troops in Syria, designed to possibly divert Moscow resources away from Ukraine, were planned and how similar crusades could proceed if revived by Ukraine, said the report.

The documents were obtained from a collection of material allegedly leaked to a Discord chatroom by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and detail how Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, which serves as the nation's military intelligence service, could plan attacks that skirt Ukrainian culpability, the report said.

Also detailed in the documents are what covert Ukrainian attacks might look like, with ideas ranked in order by their likelihood of drawing retaliatory Russian escalation, said the report.

Weighed too are attacks on "priority" Russian facilities, which would be the most dangerous to Ukraine but most costly to Russia, against Russian-affiliated petroleum infrastructure, which is less well defended but would impose equally fewer costs on Russia.

It was not immediately clear why Zelenskyy put a stop to operations planning, but the documents suggest that Ukraine's limited supply of drones, pressure from the US, and doubts about the likelihood of success may have contributed to the decision, the report said. The document also suggests that Ukraine isn't likely to revive the plans without support from the US.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington January May Post From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

3 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.