Leaked Docs Show Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Forces in Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukraine's military developed plans to conduct strikes on Russian forces in Syria with Kurdish assistance before being halted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Washington Post reported, citing leaked top-secret US intelligence documents.

Using information gathered in January, the leaked documents provide details on how attacks on Russian troops in Syria, designed to possibly divert Moscow resources away from Ukraine, were planned and how similar crusades could proceed if revived by Ukraine, said the report.

The documents were obtained from a collection of material allegedly leaked to a Discord chatroom by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and detail how Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, which serves as the nation's military intelligence service, could plan attacks that skirt Ukrainian culpability, the report said.

Also detailed in the documents are what covert Ukrainian attacks might look like, with ideas ranked in order by their likelihood of drawing retaliatory Russian escalation, said the report.

Weighed too are attacks on "priority" Russian facilities, which would be the most dangerous to Ukraine but most costly to Russia, against Russian-affiliated petroleum infrastructure, which is less well defended but would impose equally fewer costs on Russia.

It was not immediately clear why Zelenskyy put a stop to operations planning, but the documents suggest that Ukraine's limited supply of drones, pressure from the US, and doubts about the likelihood of success may have contributed to the decision, the report said. The document also suggests that Ukraine isn't likely to revive the plans without support from the US.