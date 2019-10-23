Leaked Documents Cast Doubts on OPCW Report on Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - WikiLeaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has leaked documents to Wikileaks that called into question the accuracy of the investigation into alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Duma in April 2018, the website said in a statement published on Wednesday

"Based on the whistleblower's extensive presentation, including internal emails, text exchanges and suppressed draft reports, we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus on 7 April 2018. We became convinced by the testimony that key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion," the statement read.

"We have learned of disquieting efforts to exclude some inspectors from the investigation whilst thwarting their attempts to raise legitimate concerns, highlight irregular practices or even to express their differing observations and assessments �a right explicitly conferred on inspectors in the Chemical Weapons Convention, evidently with the intention of ensuring the independence and authoritativeness of inspection reports," the statement added.

The statement called on people within the OPCW to securely leak the full cache of documents on the investigation to the website.