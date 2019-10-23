UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaked Documents Cast Doubts On OPCW Report On Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - WikiLeaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Leaked Documents Cast Doubts on OPCW Report on Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - WikiLeaks

A whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has leaked documents to Wikileaks that called into question the accuracy of the investigation into alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Duma in April 2018, the website said in a statement published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has leaked documents to Wikileaks that called into question the accuracy of the investigation into alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Duma in April 2018, the website said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"Based on the whistleblower's extensive presentation, including internal emails, text exchanges and suppressed draft reports, we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus on 7 April 2018. We became convinced by the testimony that key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion," the statement read.

"We have learned of disquieting efforts to exclude some inspectors from the investigation whilst thwarting their attempts to raise legitimate concerns, highlight irregular practices or even to express their differing observations and assessments �a right explicitly conferred on inspectors in the Chemical Weapons Convention, evidently with the intention of ensuring the independence and authoritativeness of inspection reports," the statement added.

The statement called on people within the OPCW to securely leak the full cache of documents on the investigation to the website.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Damascus Douma Independence April 2018 From

Recent Stories

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

13 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

9 minutes ago

Africa Interested in Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Chopper ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.