UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The reported leaked documents that reveal some of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' private conversations are clearly distorted, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Anything I have seen is what's been available publicly - it shows a clear distortion of conversations," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric noted that the UN Secretary General's opinions have been expressed privately and publicly.

"I don't think there is any spite for those of you who know him," Dujarric said.

The leaked documents not only distort Guterres' comments but also the comments by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Kenya, he added.

Guterres has recently been criticized amid the leak of US classified government documents that he has been siding with Russia. The United Nations said Guterres would not be surprised that he may have been spied on.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Amina Mohammed said in a conversation that Kenyan President Arap Ruto is ruthless and she does not trust him.