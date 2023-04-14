UrduPoint.com

Leaked Documents Of UN Chief's Private Conversations Clearly Distorted - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Leaked Documents of UN Chief's Private Conversations Clearly Distorted - Spokesman

The reported leaked documents that reveal some of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' private conversations are clearly distorted, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The reported leaked documents that reveal some of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' private conversations are clearly distorted, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Anything I have seen is what's been available publicly - it shows a clear distortion of conversations," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric noted that the UN Secretary General's opinions have been expressed privately and publicly.

"I don't think there is any spite for those of you who know him," Dujarric said.

The leaked documents not only distort Guterres' comments but also the comments by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Kenya, he added.

Guterres has recently been criticized amid the leak of US classified government documents that he has been siding with Russia. The United Nations said Guterres would not be surprised that he may have been spied on.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Amina Mohammed said in a conversation that Kenyan President Arap Ruto is ruthless and she does not trust him.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Kenya May Government

Recent Stories

Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of ..

Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of Communication, Telecommunicat ..

18 minutes ago
 China&#039;s space station achieves 100 pct regene ..

China&#039;s space station achieves 100 pct regeneration of oxygen resources

33 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meetin ..

4 minutes ago
 Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainab ..

Irthi to spotlight UAE’s commitment to sustainability in MDW 2023

48 minutes ago
 Yemenis Exchange 320 Prisoners in First Swap Since ..

Yemenis Exchange 320 Prisoners in First Swap Since March Pact - Sources

1 minute ago
 Sweden, Spain Arrest 19 Members of Criminal Networ ..

Sweden, Spain Arrest 19 Members of Criminal Network Involved in Drug Trafficking ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.