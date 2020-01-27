Brexit Party Member of the European Parliament John Tennant has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement, in leaked emails seen by The Guardian newspaper on Monday, although the European lawmaker admitted that any proposals to leave the EU would be better than remaining

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Brexit Party Member of the European Parliament John Tennant has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement, in leaked emails seen by The Guardian newspaper on Monday, although the European lawmaker admitted that any proposals to leave the EU would be better than remaining.

According to the newspaper, Tennant's comments come as the European Parliament is set to vote on the Brexit deal on Wednesday. Tennant has reportedly prepared two scripts for a video message that will be released after the result of the vote is known.

"This deal isn't worth the paper it's written on. It's a trap," Tennant wrote in the first script, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that the only way to ensure a "genuine clean-break Brexit on January 31" would be to vote the deal down in the European Parliament.

However, in a second script, as seen by the newspaper, Tennant remains critical of the withdrawal agreement but suggests that any deal to ensure Brexit takes place would be better than remaining in the EU.

"It's still better than not leaving this hideous place at all.

We will - mostly - get back control of our borders. We'll get our own independent trade policy back. We'll stop giving the EU billions of our hard-earned cash. That has to still count for something," Tennant's second video script said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Brexit Party lawmakers have drawn criticism from their European counterparts in recent days. On January 16, lawmakers were slammed for being disrespectful while celebrating their final day in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Additionally, June Mummery, a Brexit Member of European Parliament, was derided on Tuesday after she complained that the UK would no longer have any representation in the EU fisheries committee after Brexit.

The Brexit Party is led by long-time euroskeptic Nigel Farage. Prior to the UK's December general election, Farage announced that his party would withdraw candidates in hundreds of Conservative Party Constituencies to give pro-Brexit parties the greatest chance of winning a majority in the House of Commons. The Brexit Party has no members of parliament.