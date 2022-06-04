UrduPoint.com

Leaked Emails Of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defies Democratic Ideals - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Leaked Emails of Former UK Spymaster Prove UK Defies Democratic Ideals - Zakharova

The recently disclosed plans of the British elites to change power in the United Kingdom contradict the allegedly democratic ideals of the country's government system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, commenting on the leaked emails of Richard Dearlove, the former head of the UK intelligence service MI6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The recently disclosed plans of the British elites to change power in the United Kingdom contradict the allegedly democratic ideals of the country's government system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, commenting on the leaked emails of Richard Dearlove, the former head of the UK intelligence service MI6.

On May 15, independent outlet The Grayzone released a cache of Dearlove's emails, which allegedly disclose plans of the British elites advocating for Brexit to change power in the country over then UK Prime Minister Theresa May's lack of initiative on the matter. The elites reportedly intended to undermine May's Brexit deal, which they viewed as weak, by infiltrating the government, spying on campaign groups and replacing May with Boris Johnson.

"This does not really fit with the touted democratic ideals of the British parliamentary monarchy, to be honest," Zakharova said.

According to The Grayzone, the entire operation had been sponsored by Tim and Mary Clode � an aristocratic couple who had settled in a "tax haven" on the Jersey island. The husband and wife have avoided being mentioned on social networks in recent years, the report said.

"Therefore, they fit perfectly the role of 'money bags' and had been allocating money monthly to prepare 'products' (compromising evidence and defamation articles)," the spokeswoman added.

In addition, Zakharova criticized Dearlove for accusing Russia of the leak. The UK authorities and elites, apparently, believe that the British can learn the truth about their own government and democracy only from the Russians, she said.

