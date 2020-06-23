UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaked Paper From Brexit Talks Suggests New Row Over EU Subsidies For Farmers - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Leaked Paper from Brexit Talks Suggests New Row Over EU Subsidies for Farmers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Brexit talks have hit a new obstacle in the form of Brussels' multi-billion subsidies to farmers which London fears would suck UK farmers into an unfavorable competition, The Guardian reported, citing a leaked paper, on Tuesday, as the negotiations are set to resume the next week with the sides seeking to reach a trade deal after the transition period.

According to the paper, 27 EU states would issue a statement welcoming the new talks, scheduled to run into September, but call on businesses to be ready "for all outcomes."

The row reportedly comes down to Brussels demanding that London agree that extensive subsidies to EU farmers within the so-called green box payments do not amount to deliberate price distortion and therefore cannot be countered with "anti-subsidy proceedings nor be subjected to price or cost adjustments in anti-dumping investigations," as outlined in two clauses of the draft deal proposed by the EU.

According to the report, London's negotiators said at the latest round of talks that this would limit the UK government's ability to protect its agriculture.

At present, UK farmers get paid the same subsidies as their EU counterparts, namely 3 billion Pounds ($3.75 billion) a year, but, according to the report, Brussels had over time boosted financial support of European farmers within the "green box payments." As elaborated in the report, WTO allows such subsidies to go virtually unrestricted as long as they "do not distort trade, or at most cause minimal distortion," or in other words go to farmers who have no power over levels of production or prices.

The UK government is reportedly concerned that heavily subsidized EU farmers will attempt to exploit the period of uncertainty as the future trade deal is being drafted to solicit disproportionately more support than UK farmers.

As a case in point, The Guardian cited how in 2018 the US Department of Commerce imposed a 17.13 percent anti-dumping tax on Spanish olives, saying they had unfairly low prices made possible by the green box payments.

Related Topics

Agriculture Brussels London Same Price United Kingdom Brexit September 2018 Commerce All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

17 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.